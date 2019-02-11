Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Cowanda Nisbett Obituary
Cowanda Nisbett

Mountain Home - Cowanda Nisbett, age 92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2019. She was born in Myron, AR on December 29, 1926 to, Clarence and Eula Mae (Bookout) Hill.

Cowanda was a teacher for over 30 years in California and Arkansas before retiring. She was a Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Arts and Crafts Association here in Mountain Home. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home for many years, and the Retired Teachers Association of Arkansas and California.

She is survived by her daughter, Tahleigha Aitchison; son-in-law, Nelson Aitchison; brother, Charles Hill, and Sister Carolyn Bradley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Nisbett; parents, and siblings, Delaphine Hill, Winetta Gifford, Shirley Whisenard, Eudean Graham, and Thednal Hill.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Mountain Home with Reverend Heather Clawitter officiating. Graveside services will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery with Reverend Keith Dodson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 11, 2019
