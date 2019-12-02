Daisy Mae Johnson



Gassville, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Daisy Mae Johnson of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Gary Wise officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Newton Flat Cemetery, Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Daisy passed away December 1, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born February 26, 1926, in Eros, Arkansas, the daughter of Mose and Jessie Brown Pannell. She left home and went to Bull Shoals to be an old maid school teacher. She taught school at Bull Shoals, where she met her future husband. She married Jess Willard Johnson on May 7, 1949, in Harrison, Arkansas. She retired from Baxter Lab after 28 years. She loved God, going to church, and reading her Bible. She loved to sing, play piano, violin, accordion, and was in a ukulele band. She sang with a group that went to nursing homes. She was an avid quilter, loved to sew, crochet, and other crafts. She loved her family and cooked many wonderful Sunday Dinners so everyone could meet and fellowship.



Daisy is survived by her son, Bill (Chris) Johnson of Gassville, AR; two daughters, Willa Mae Tilley of Mountain Home, AR, and Martha Johnson of Gassville, AR; one brother, Charles Pannell of Lake City, FL; five grandchildren, Aaron (Dawn) Tilley, Amanda (Rocky) Dodson, Sarah (John)Stillwell, Zach (Missie) Martin, and Harmony (Jason) Greer; nine great-grandchildren, Megan (Devin) Stevens, Dalton (Kendra) Tilley, Hunter Tilley, Brandi Tilley, Destiny Smith, Abigail Greer, Ayla Martin, Matney Martin, and Miles Stillwell; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Piper Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Thomas and Doy Pannell; and two sisters Jane Keeter and Margie Smith.



Memorials may be made to a .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019