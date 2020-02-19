|
Dale L. Jordan
Funeral Services for Dale Leighton Jordan of Winfield, MO will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield. Brother Tom McCurdy, Interim Pastor of Foley Baptist Church in Foley, MO, will officiate with burial in Winfield Cemetery in Winfield. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Delp, Nathan Allmon, Zach Weiss, Brad Jordan, Josh Jordan and Aaron Correa. Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Dickey, AJ Correa, Tyler Jordan and Matthew Jordan.
Mr. Jordan, 87, passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at his home. Born October 1 1932 in Jordan, AR, he was the son of Lee Benjamin and Della Ann Langston Jordan. Dale attended Horace Mann School in Norfork, AR. Dale was united in marriage on October 11, 1952 in Calico Rock, AR to Virginia Merle "Jenny" Neal Jordan. This union was blessed with five children: Doris, Evelyn, Janet, Vernon and Lynn. He served his country in the United States Army from March 20, 1953 until he was Honorably Discharged on February 16, 1955. Dale worked as a Machinist and later as a Machine Parts Inspector for McDonnell Douglas, retiring in 1990. He also owned and operated Dale's Westside Storage in Winfield. Dale was a member of Machinist Local #837, Missouri Self Storage Owners Association, Winfield Lions Club and the Lincoln County Democrats Club. Dale also served as a Winfield City Alderman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Della Jordan; and his siblings: Lottie Alice Garlington Klein, Lynn Garlington and his wife, Mary, Eugene Garlington, Imogene Splawn and her husband, Bill, and Audra Mae Owens and her husband, Oscar.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Virginia "Jenny" Jordan of Winfield; their children: Doris Jordan of Troy, MO, Evelyn Allmon of Troy, Janet Richter and her husband, Rich, of Winfield, Vernon Jordan and his wife, Lisa, of Winfield, and Lynn Jordan and his wife, Melanie, of Winfield; and two very special nieces: Deanna Mangum and her husband, Mark, and Donna Abney and her husband, Terry. Dale also leaves twelve grandchildren: Brian Hutton and his wife, Kim, Scott Hutton and his wife, Angie, Breanne Stiltz and her husband, Tad, Lynette Delp and her husband, Chris, Joshua Jordan and his wife, April, Jessica Correa and her husband, Aaron, Stacey Weiss and her husband, Zach, Dustin Dickey, Bradley, Jordan, Mollie Dickey, Abbi Ambrose and Maggie Jordan; twenty-one great-grandchildren: Tiger, Sam and his wife, Kelli, Michaela, Adrianna, Jonathan, Nathan, Jenna, Leah, Aubree, Leighton, Cydney, Tyler, Matthew, Kayla, AJ, Sierra, Brooklyn, Dustin, Remington, Bentley and Amiyah; and two great, great-grandchildren: Lucas and Ava; his sister-in-law, Ruth Garlington of Cherry Valley, CA; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Winfield. Memorials may be made to the Lincoln County Democrats Club in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 East Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020