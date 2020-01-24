|
|
Dale Trivitt
Flippin - Dale Floyd Trivitt, age 83, of Flippin, Arkansas went to be with his Lord Thursday January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family in Mountain Home, Arkansas at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
Dale was born August 23, 1936 in Clarkridge, Arkansas to Floyd Neal Trivitt and Tressa Belle (Carter) Trivitt. He married Bertie Clois Haynes in Memphis, Tennessee October 28, 1972. Bertie passed away October 22, 2000 at their home in Memphis. Dale retired from the city of Memphis and returned to his childhood home in Flippin, Arkansas. He married Berta Jean Tolbert January 22, 2002 at Flippin, Arkansas Dale was a member of First Baptist Church in Flippin and was an active Gideon member.
Mr. Trivitt is survived by his brother Harvey Trivitt of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and his sister Delorse White of Flippin, Arkansas, several nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, and great-great-nephews and nieces.
Dale was preceded in death by his father Floyd Neal Trivitt, his mother Tressa Belle Trivitt, his step-mother Lola Marie (Dilday) Trivitt, his first wife Bertie Trivitt, his second wife Berta Jean Trivitt, and his great nephew Chase Michael Hopper.
Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 pm Monday January 27, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday January 27, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Lindsey officiating.
Interment will follow at Flippin Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Crites, Shannon White, Noah Wells, Camden Trivitt, Chaseton Lewter, and Dalton Ramey.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653
Memories of Dale and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020