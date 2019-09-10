Dale William Milawski



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Dale William Milawski of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:30 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Christ Community Church, with Dr. David Johnson officiating. Dale passed away September 6, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born May 11, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Leo and Alice Olson Milawski. He married Michol Chenger on April 3, 1965, in Villa Park, Illinois, and was a food broker. Dale lived in Mountain Home since moving from Roselle, Illinois, in 1991. He was a member of the Christ Community Church. He was a passionate car enthusiast, enjoyed playing cards, singing karaoke, and always had a joke to share. Dale is survived by his son, Craig William (Kathleen) Milawski of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Michele Ann (Michael) Lodge of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Megan Mary Milawski of Washington, DC; significant other, Carol Rossell Lesher of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Janice (Bob) Novak of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Marissa and Alana; Carol's son, Matthew Rossell Griffin; and his dog, Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019