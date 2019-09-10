Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Milawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale William Milawski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale William Milawski Obituary
Dale William Milawski

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Dale William Milawski of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:30 pm, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Christ Community Church, with Dr. David Johnson officiating. Dale passed away September 6, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born May 11, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Leo and Alice Olson Milawski. He married Michol Chenger on April 3, 1965, in Villa Park, Illinois, and was a food broker. Dale lived in Mountain Home since moving from Roselle, Illinois, in 1991. He was a member of the Christ Community Church. He was a passionate car enthusiast, enjoyed playing cards, singing karaoke, and always had a joke to share. Dale is survived by his son, Craig William (Kathleen) Milawski of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Michele Ann (Michael) Lodge of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Megan Mary Milawski of Washington, DC; significant other, Carol Rossell Lesher of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Janice (Bob) Novak of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Marissa and Alana; Carol's son, Matthew Rossell Griffin; and his dog, Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now