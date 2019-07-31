|
Danial was born September 16, 1997 in Columbus, Wisconsin and brought into the loving arms of Jesus on July 26, 2019. He lived and grew up in Gainesville, MO from the time of his first birthday.
He is survived by his parents, Mathew and Rachel Klessig, eight siblings: Jacob, Isaac, Clara, Sarah, Anna, Emma, Luke, and Rueben, two Grandmothers, Donna Klessig and Elizabeth Fettig, aunts, uncles, cousins on both sides and the love of this life, Azelin Means.
He was preceded in death by both Grandfathers, Gerald Klessig and Jeffrey Fettig, and two cousins, Nathan and Scott Andersland.
Danial was so much more than just a son, brother, grandson, and nephew. He was kind and caring, always helping anyone who needed it. He was hard working, often active from dawn until dusk. He was quiet and contemplative, intelligent and resourceful. He was a fun, attentive, and loving big brother. He was compassionate, honest, and loved the Lord with all his heart. He will be truly missed.
Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uniformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so believe that god will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. Thessalonians 4:13-14
Funeral services for Danial will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Mountain Home Bible Church, 145 Pioneer Trail, Mountain Home, AR 72653 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to service time. There will be no graveside services. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Vangulick. Memorials can be made to the family as a love offering. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc. Gainesville, MO.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 31, 2019