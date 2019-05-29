Daniel Charles Richards



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Visitation for Daniel Charles Richards of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Military Honors will be at 4:00 pm; provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 Honor Guard, with the Patriot Guard Riders assisting. Burial will be in the Rolla Cemetery, Rolla, MO.



Daniel passed away May 26, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 103. He was born December 8, 1915, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of George and Lillie Sansen Richards. Daniel was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II. He married Grace Mae Merrick on March 4, 1943, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was a mechanic for Ford Motor Company, and Caterpillar Tractor Company. Daniel lived in Mountain Home since moving from St. Louis, Missouri, in 1967. He was a member of the VFW Post #3246. He enjoyed playing cards and especially loved to play Bingo at all of the local Bingo halls.



Daniel is survived by many friends, including Tim and Johannah Conroy of Mountain Home, AR, and daughter, Terry Ann Griffith of Cuba, MO.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary