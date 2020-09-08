Daniel Reger

Daniel RegerJordan - Donald J. Reger, Sr, age 87, of Jordan, Arkansas passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2020 after a hard fight with illness.Don was a native of West Seneca, New York and was the last of his siblings to pass. After high school, where he was a varsity letterman in several sports, he joined the U.S Army and served 3 years in Occupied West Germany, where he was also a member of the Honor Guard and rifle drill teams. Upon completing his service, he worked for the old Eastern Bell before moving the family to Southern California and worked for Pacific Telephone until he retired. The highlight of his career was being one of the crew that installed the communications on the first space shuttle, earning him a spot on the cover of Pac Tel magazine.After retiring from Pacific Telephone, he and his wife Alice travelled the country and finally settled in Jordan, Arkansas. Don was an avid, bridge player, reaching the Regional Master Level with his wife Alice. He was a life member of the VFW.Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alice, three children, three grandchildren and one great grandson.Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice House of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Dr, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653