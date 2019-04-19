Danielle Lane



Mountain Home - Danielle Marie Lane, 30. of Mountain Home, AR passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Mountain Home, AR. after battling stage 3 Spina Bifida and hydrocephalus from birth. She was born June 21, 1988 in St. Paul, MN.



Danielle was a member of the Wade and Cross St. Church of Christ in Mountain Home. She loved her family and late-night chats with friends. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her favorite hobby was making and sharing loom bracelets.



She is preceded in passing by her biological father Edward McKinzie and a niece Carly Ann Nichols.



Danielle is survived by her mom, Yolonda Little, and step-dad, Shannon, of the home, her dad, Mark Lane of Flippin, AR, sister Andrea (Jared) Nichols of Neosho, MO, step-sister Stacy Little of Mountain Home, Eddie (Amy) McKinzie of Columbia, MO, Ruschel Jenkins of Missouri, Travis Lane of Gassville, Arkansas and Grant Little of Minnesota ; Grandparents, Joe and Lorna Newburn of Mountain Home and Earl and Norvella Hitchcock of Ozark, AR, Betty Taylor of Mountain Home. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew, cousins and other extended family and close friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Christ 1500 Cross Street Mountain Home, AR 72653. with Brother Bruce Roebuck of Hugo, Oklahoma officiating.



The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019