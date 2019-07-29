Danny Hart Benham



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Danny Hart Benham, loving husband and father, passed away on July 25, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. He was born January 4, 1952, in Mansfield, Arkansas, the son of Robert Clarence and Adele Hart. He grew up and attended school in Mulberry, Arkansas, where he excelled in both academics and athletics as a member of the champion Yellowjacket basketball team. After graduating high school, Danny went to college and then attended Pharmacy School at the University of Arkansas Little Rock where he met his future wife, fellow student, Karen Cooper. They married on February 21, 1976, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. They moved around as newlyweds, beginning their family and practicing pharmacy. In 1981, Danny purchased Paris Drug Store in Paris, Arkansas, and the family settled down there for the next 12 years. In 1993, Danny sold his store to Walmart and moved to Mountain Home to work for Walmart Pharmacy. He quickly realized that working for a corporate pharmacy was not where his heart was and he went out on his own and opened up another independent pharmacy, Medicap in 1995. Danny worked there until he sold his business in 2011; he retired shortly thereafter. He had loved his career as an independent pharmacist and had always been a member of the Arkansas Pharmacist Association. He had bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis for the past 27 years and during that time his family never heard him complain about the hand he was dealt. He continued to enjoy traveling, eating at his favorite restaurants, and spending time with his family.



Danny is survived by his wife, Karen of Mountain Home, AR; a son, Justin (Megan) Benham of Mountain Home, AR; a daughter, Heather (Clayton Wilcox) Benham of Athens, GA; and three beautiful grandchildren, Hoyt, Lucinda, and Townes; he is also survived by his three sisters, Betty (Lester) Gregory of Mulberry; Joy Dell Vinson of Benton; and Patricia Jones of Van Buren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Samantha Emily; his brothers, John Robert Benham, Joe Arthur Benham; his infant brother Paul Mark Benham, and his wife's parents who thought of him as their own, Homer and Mary Cooper.



A memorial event to celebrate Danny's life will be held at a future date. There will certainly be incredible deserts served in his honor.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 29, 2019