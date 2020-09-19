Danny O'Neal Bishop
Mountain Home - Danny O'Neal Bishop of Mountain Home, AR, passed away September 17, 2020, in Mountain Home, at the age of 80. He was born May 17, 1940, in Cardwell, Missouri, the son of Arlander and Vivion Shatley Bishop. He married Christine Springborn on June 23, 1990, in Redding, California and worked as a General Manager for the Pacific Gas and Electric Power Plant. Danny was a U.S. Navy veteran. Danny lived in Mountain Home since moving from Antioch, California, in 2001. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, working crossword puzzles, fishing and shooting at Twin Lakes Gun Club. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason.
Danny is survived by his children; Kim (Scott) Williams, Derek Becker, Karen Bishop and Kimberly (John) Scalla; three brothers, Jerry, David and Harry Bishop and two sisters, Shirley Goode and Barbara Jakoubek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 5:00 until 6:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service with Masonic Rites for Danny will be 11:00 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Randy Ludwig officiating.
Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Navy Honor Guards.
Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Food Bank of North Central Arkansas,1042 Highland Circle, Mountain Home, AR 72653, www.foodbanknca.org
, Salvation Army, 121 Hwy 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Goodwill Industries, 759 Hwy 62 East, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.