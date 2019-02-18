Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Baxter Retirement Village,
550 West 6th. St.
Mountain Home, AR
Resources
Mountain Home - Danny Phelps, born July 23, 2951, in Stockton, California, passed away February 9, 2019, at Baxter Regional Medical Center at the age of 67. Danny lived at Baxter Retirement Village for 8 years, so he had a family there, from the administrator, Carla Vanderlinden to everyone who works there. They were his extended family, and he loved each one, including the yellow cat.

Danny is survived by his father, Charles Phelps of Stockton, CA; mother, Helen Phelps Singleton of Bull Shoals, AR: sister, Susan Metcalf of Bull Shoals, AR; nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins in California and Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Phelps; sister, Debbie Phelps; son, Danny Phelps, Jr., and nephew Kenny Phelps.

A Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Baxter Retirement Village, 550 West 6th. St., Mountain Home.

Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
