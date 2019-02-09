|
|
Danny "Pewee" Sartain
Mountain Home - Danny "Pewee'" Charles Sartain, 60, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born November 14, 1958 in Paragould, Arkansas to the late Charles and Patsy (Perry) Sartain. Danny loved the outdoors and woodworking. He was a bus driver with the Mountain Home Public Schools. Danny is preceded in passing by his parents.
Danny is survived by one son, Charles (Tiffinay) Sartain of Flippin; a daughter, Angela (Heath) Reeves of Mountain Home; a sister, Doris (Doug) Gleason of Leachville, Arkansas; two step children, Julee Willard and Scott Heard; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and his fiancé, Kelly Morris of Mountain Home.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary can be found at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 9, 2019