Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Sartain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny "Pewee" Sartain


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny "Pewee" Sartain Obituary
Danny "Pewee" Sartain

Mountain Home - Danny "Pewee'" Charles Sartain, 60, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born November 14, 1958 in Paragould, Arkansas to the late Charles and Patsy (Perry) Sartain. Danny loved the outdoors and woodworking. He was a bus driver with the Mountain Home Public Schools. Danny is preceded in passing by his parents.

Danny is survived by one son, Charles (Tiffinay) Sartain of Flippin; a daughter, Angela (Heath) Reeves of Mountain Home; a sister, Doris (Doug) Gleason of Leachville, Arkansas; two step children, Julee Willard and Scott Heard; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and his fiancé, Kelly Morris of Mountain Home.

Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary can be found at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now