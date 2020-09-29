Darlene Aper Wiggers
Mountain Home - Darlene Aper Wiggers of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 27, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born October 21, 1939, in Logan County, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Clara Hartwig Aper. She married Kendall Wiggers at Hartsburg, Illinois on June 11, 1960. She was a graduate of the Illinois State University, and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Darlene was a Social Studies teacher at Clinton, Illinois, Junior High for 26 years. In 2006, Darlene became a Synodically Approved Minister for the ELCA and moved to Mountain Home in September. On October 21, 2007, she married Robert L. Singley in Mountain Home. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She enjoyed history, travel, crocheting, gardening, and laughing with family and friends. Darlene is survived by her husband, Robert Singley of Mountain Home, AR; three children, K. Alan (Sheryl) Wiggers of Mountain Home, AR, Kimberly (Paul Otte) Wiggers de Otte of Beason, IL, and Kurt (Ronda) Wiggers of Great Falls, MT; step-son, Robert (Kathy) Singley of Valencia, CA; nine grandchildren, Katelyn, Steven, Ben, Jillian, Cameron, Aaron, John, Lisa, and Chris; and two step-granddaughters, Terri and Andi. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, and two brothers, Walter and Donald Aper. A Celebration of Life for Darlene will be 10:00 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Sherman Gordius officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Illinois, at 11:00 am, with burial in the Keys Cemetery, in Beason, Illinois. Memorials may be made to either church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
