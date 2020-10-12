Darlene Bowman
Mountain Home - Mrs. Darlene Ruth Bowman, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away at her home on Friday, October 09, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 25, 1936 in Little River, Kansas to Charles and Rosa (Chancy) Kaufman. She was a public accountant who co-owned, with her husband Layton Bowman, Bowman and Associates CPA for over 40 years. She was a pilot who enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and riding horses and motorcycles. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, and Boonie.
She is survived by her husband; son Curtis Bowman; 3 daughters: Sheila (Nick) Boeddeker, Darla Bowman, and Sherry (Kevin) Perkins; 9 grandchildren: Latonia (Gryffin) Choate, Layne Bradley, Wesley (Marta) Bradley, Leah Darlene (Michael) Peerbolte, Seth Layton (Zhen) Bowman, Claire (Patrick) Perkins Agbu, Maggie Perkins, Madeline Rae White, and Preslie Rose White (Cody) Hammonds as well as great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close family friend James Madison. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Pauline and Jessie and twins: Joy and Jo.
All current services will be private with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
