Mountain Home - Mr. Darrel Bennett age 89, of Mountain Home, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Battlefield, Missouri. He was born October 6, 1929, in Creston, Iowa, to Rolla Joshua and Jessie Hannah (Howie) Bennett. On April 4, 1952, he married Mearl Faught in Mission, Kansas, and moved to Mountain Home in 1969 from Lenexa, Kansas. Mr. Bennett was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was the former owner of the Bennett Laundromat in Mountain Home, former owner of a Service Station. Aside from his family, Darrel was most proud of the time he spent in the U.S. Navy and the over thirty years of service as a member of the Mountain Home City Council.



Survivors are: three sons: Robert (Sarah) Bennett: Grand Forks, North Dakota; Scott (Ann) Bennett: Battlefield, Missouri; and Roger (Tammy) Bennett: Marshfield, Missouri; ten grandchildren; Kristen Vigil (Chris), Jeff Bennett (Amy), Chelsey Snead, Jason Bennett, Lindsey Enger (Brice), Cody Bennett (Haley), Keith Bennett (Makenna), Tim Bennett (Janel), Ryan Cowen (Jessie), Tyler Cowen (Whitney), twelve great-grandchildren with one on the way, and two nieces. Also surviving are special family friends; Glenn Wiggins and Steve Greenway. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son: Gregory Scott Bennett; one brother; Dale Bennett, one sister-in-law, Aileen Bennett and one niece.



Visitation will be from Noon-9:00 P.M. Friday at the Roller Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 6-8 P.M. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Mountain Home. A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday in Johnson County Memorial Gardens at Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 20, 2019