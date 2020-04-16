Services
Cotter, Arkansas - Darrel E. Puls passed away April 12, 2020, at his home in Cotter, Arkansas, at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben E. and Rose (Miller) Puls. Darrel is survived by his brothers, Dennis (Ramona) Puls, Darwin (Deanna) Puls, and Dallas (Jan) Puls; children, Patricia (Robert ) McColl, Linda (Terrance) McGuire, Dr. Charles (DeAnna) Puls, and Kurt (Maribel ) Puls. He is the proud grandfather of Julia, Lindsay, Caleb, Andrew, Tim, Cayden, Sarah, Lilybell, Brynna, Lucy, Wyatt, and Woodrow. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends, including Almayrene Reinthaler. He was born and raised in Hoskins, Nebraska. He raised his children in Elmhurst, Illinois, and retired to Cotter, Arkansas, in 2002. A Family Graveside Funeral Service for Darrel E. Puls of Cotter, Arkansas, will be held at the Spring Branch Cemetery, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to the or . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
