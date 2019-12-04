Darrell Henry Lute



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Private Family Graveside Service for Darrell Henry Lute of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, with Brother Ken Burton officiating.



Darrell passed away December 3, 2019, at home with is wife of 64 years by his side, at the age of 85. He was born July 11, 1934, in Shirley, Arkansas, the son of Henry and Martha Due Lute. He married Betty Newell on March 29, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana and worked in construction. Darrell lived in Mountain Home since moving from Gainesville, Missouri in 1993. He was a member of the Church of Christ.



Darrell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lute of Mountain Home, AR; five children, Darrelletta Walls of Cardwell, MO, Darrell Lute, Jr. of Mineral Springs, KS,Theresa Strong of Gainesville, MO, Barbara Weatherford of Gainesville, MO and Lonny Lute of Oklahoma; one sister, Joyce Hicks of Yellville, AR; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.



Memorials may be made to the Paragould Children's Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.



Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019