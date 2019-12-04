Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Lute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Henry Lute

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darrell Henry Lute Obituary
Darrell Henry Lute

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Private Family Graveside Service for Darrell Henry Lute of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, with Brother Ken Burton officiating.

Darrell passed away December 3, 2019, at home with is wife of 64 years by his side, at the age of 85. He was born July 11, 1934, in Shirley, Arkansas, the son of Henry and Martha Due Lute. He married Betty Newell on March 29, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana and worked in construction. Darrell lived in Mountain Home since moving from Gainesville, Missouri in 1993. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lute of Mountain Home, AR; five children, Darrelletta Walls of Cardwell, MO, Darrell Lute, Jr. of Mineral Springs, KS,Theresa Strong of Gainesville, MO, Barbara Weatherford of Gainesville, MO and Lonny Lute of Oklahoma; one sister, Joyce Hicks of Yellville, AR; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Paragould Children's Home, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now