Darrell Henry Lute
Mountain Home - A memorial service for Darrell Henry Lute, 85, of Mountain Home, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the College and North Street Church of Christ in Mountain Home. Mr. Lute died Dec. 3 at home with his wife by his side.
He was born July 11, 1934, in Shirley, Arkansas, the son of Henry and Martha Due Lute. On March 29, 1955, in South Bend, Indiana, he married Betty Newell, who survives him. Other survivors include their five children, Darrelletta Walls of Cardwell, Missouri, Darrell Lute Jr. of Mineral Springs, Kansas,Theresa Strong and Barbara Weatherford, both of Gainesville, and Lonny Lute of Oklahoma; one sister, Joyce Hicks of Yellville, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Arrangements by Kirby and Family, Mountain Home.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019