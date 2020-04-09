Darrell Rinehart



Mountain Home - Darrell E. Rinehart passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born September 23, 1937, in Rochelle, Illinois, the son of Clyde and Edna Brauer Rinehart. He graduated from Rochelle Township High School, Rochelle, Illinois. He was a machinist at Del Monte Can Plant in Rochelle for 36 years. He married Sandra Gruben in November of 1968. In 1998, they retired to Mountain Home, Arkansas. Darrell is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Rinehart of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Kelly (Doug) Johnson of Rochelle, IL; son, Carson (April) Van Cura of Fountain, CO; five grandchildren, Ryan Messer of Ashton, IL, Zach Messer of Clearwater, FL, Brooke Monson of Byron, IL, Josh Perry of Fountain, CO, and CJ Van Cura of Florrisant, CO; four great-grandchildren, Parker Magne, Rhett Monson, Landric Messer, and Josie Messer. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a son. Funeral Services for Darrell will be private. Memorials may be made to the Twin Lakes Walleye Club, PO Box 2625, Mountain Home, AR 72654 or Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 IL Rt 2, Oregon, IL 61061. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2020