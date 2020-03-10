|
|
Darrell Rose
Gassville - Darrell Wayne Rose, 75, of Gassville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born November 17, 1944 to the late Curry and Thelma (Hightower) Rose. Darrell was a carpenter and loved hunting and fishing. He guided the river for many years. He is preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Dewight Rose; stepsister, Willa Dean Hickey and two daughters, Tammy Harrison and Debbie Hamilton.
Darrell is survived by his son, Darren (Lisa) Rose of Omaha; a brother, Larry (Kathy) Rose of Gassville; sister, Carol Sue (Jimmie) Knight of Gassville; grandchildren Brian (Andrea) Rose of Marshall, Corey (Amber) Rose of Flippin, Kendra Harrison of Mountain Home, Meagen (Kirt) Williams of Mountain Home, Austin and Shaunessy Hamilton of Gassville, Rachel of Omaha; great grandchildren, Keegan and Keeley Rose, Olivia, Colt Rose and Sawyer Williams and many more friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at Gassville Community Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020