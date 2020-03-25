|
Darren Dilday
Flippin - Darren Dilday, age 54, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 in Flippin.
Darren was born January 13, 1966 in Yellville, Arkansas to James Dale and Loretta (Due) Dilday. A lifelong resident of the area he was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God in Flippin. He was a United States Army veteran. Darren loved bowling and fishing. He loved his family and was known to his great nieces and nephews as "Knuckles".
Mr. Dilday is survived by his parents; his wife, Tina of the home; two daughters: Jamie (Travis) Church of Swifton, Arkansas; Tamara (Austin) Lair of Caulfield, Missouri; one granddaughter Madelyn Church, and one granddaughter on the way, Rylee Lair. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Gina (Robert) Baker; his brother-in-law Keith Akins; nieces: Neshae Doughty, Kassi Thomas, Hailey Baker, Kaylee Hooper, Kelsey Campbell; nephews: Kaden Akins, Tyler Baker; great nieces: McKenzie Doughty, Savannah Doughty, Raelynn Baker, Kenna Baker, great nephew Jax Doughty.
He was preceded in death by his brother Tim Dilday.
Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville are private.
Memories of Darren and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020