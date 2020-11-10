1/1
Darryl Allgood
1948 - 2020
Darryl Allgood

Mountain Home - Mr. Darryl Wayne Allgood, age 72 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born to parents George and Blanche (Bookout) Allgood on June 7, 1948 in Wagoner, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Lester) Clifton of Tulare, California, Misty Allgood of Tulare, California; one sister, Deborah (Jerry) Throesch of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Matthew Clifton, Nick Norrod, Chris Norrod; three great- grandchildren; five nephews, Monte (Jason) Isham, David (Stefany) Isham, Ken (Lisa) Myers, Darrin (Rene) Myers, Dustin (Cheryl) Myers; one niece, Shannah Cotter; three great nieces; closest friend, John Smith; and many other friends.

Darryl is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman Doe, Jim Allgood; and two sisters, Betty Myers, Carole Allgood.

Darryl was a good, kind-hearted soul who was loved by all that knew him. He will be tremendously missed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
