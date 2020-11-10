Darryl Allgood
Mountain Home - Mr. Darryl Wayne Allgood, age 72 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born to parents George and Blanche (Bookout) Allgood on June 7, 1948 in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Lester) Clifton of Tulare, California, Misty Allgood of Tulare, California; one sister, Deborah (Jerry) Throesch of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Matthew Clifton, Nick Norrod, Chris Norrod; three great- grandchildren; five nephews, Monte (Jason) Isham, David (Stefany) Isham, Ken (Lisa) Myers, Darrin (Rene) Myers, Dustin (Cheryl) Myers; one niece, Shannah Cotter; three great nieces; closest friend, John Smith; and many other friends.
Darryl is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman Doe, Jim Allgood; and two sisters, Betty Myers, Carole Allgood.
Darryl was a good, kind-hearted soul who was loved by all that knew him. He will be tremendously missed.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
.