Darryl Glenn Osborn
1957 - 2020
Darryl Glenn Osborn

Mountain Home - Darryl Glenn Osborn passed away May 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 63. He was born February 6, 1957, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of William (W.A.) and Jimmie Osborn. He married Cathy Sharp, after 14 years, on August 13, 2016. He was a tile setter for Houle Tile and Flooring Emporium. Darryl lived in Mountain Home since moving from Oklahoma City, OK, in February 1968. He attended the Mountain Home First Assembly of God.

Darryl was a quiet, good-hearted man. He starting drawing at a young age and was artistic his whole life. At the age of 14 he was taught how to lay tile by his pastor, the late, Mack Gore. He went on to work with his father and brother, as partners at Osborn and Sons, building custom homes in the Twin Lakes area. He was skilled in all trades and had a fine eye for detail. He became "The Master Tile Man" after all those years. He brought his tile talent into his artwork by creating mosaic tile masterpieces. His love for the Dallas Cowboys, Arkansas Razorbacks and NHRA was his inspiration He zig-zagged the country to visit friends and family at drag races, float trips and campsites creating everlasting memories. Darryl was a man of little words with a caring, humble heart. He was an amazing friend, brother, son, father and husband. We will always cherish the good times close to our hearts and will miss you every day. Till we meet again.

"Keep the home fires burning, 'neath the moon up above" -Darryl Osborn

Darryl is survived by his wife, Cathy Osborn, of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Brandi (Eric) Rivera; step-daughter Tina (Travis Silvan) Bennett; three step-sons, Nicholas (Angela) Bermudez, Patrick Benson and Philip (Katie) Webber; father, William (W.A.) Osborn; brother, Jerry (Sharon) Osborn; sister, Cheryl (Brian) Evans; six grandchildren, Austyn, Lucas and Callie Darryl Rivera, Tiana Silvan, Jaiden and Jeffery Webber; one nephew and two nieces. His mother, Jimmie Osborn, succeeded him in death on May 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at their family home on June 6, 2020 at 3 o'clock for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
at their family home
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 26, 2020
Day 1 at Midway Elementary.......sat behind me..........he was an artist.......sorry to see him go........condolances.....
Monna Floyd (Knebel)
Friend
