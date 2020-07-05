1/1
David B. Bassett
David B. Bassett

Mountain Home, AR - David Benton Bassett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 3, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born May 22, 1941, in Coshocton, Ohio, the son of David and Nancy (Crossley) Bassett. He married Patricia Fitch on March 5, 1960, in Chicago, IL and worked as a Firefighter for the City of Chicago. David was a U.S. Navy veteran, a proud member of the Masons, the Commandery, KYCH, Scottish Rite and American Legion. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, IL, in 1993.

David is survived by his wife, Patricia Bassett of Mountain Home, AR; sons, Micheal (Tracy) Bassett of Chicago, IL, Mark Bassett of Chicago, IL; daughter, Dianna Collier, of Streamwood, IL; brother, George (Irene) Birkenstock of Mesa, AZ and their children, Kelly and Jimmy; five grandchildren, Haskell Lee, Jr., Robert (Shelby) Lee, Nicole (Brian) Lee-Malin, Taylor Bassett, Micholas Bassett and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

A Graveside Service for David will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be performed by Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #225 F&AM. Military Honors will follow by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
