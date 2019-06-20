Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
David Brian Ellibee

Mountain Home - Services for David Brian Ellibee of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in Mountain Home.

Dave passed away May 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born November 2, 1939, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Ben Ellibee and Julia Johnson Hantschel. He married Lana Larson on December 17, 1966, in Hennepin, Illinois and worked for 35 years as a Packaging Engineer for Quaker Oats. Dave was a member of the Illinois National Guard for six years. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from Crystal Lake, Illinois, in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and reading.

Dave is survived by his wife, Lana Ellibee of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jeff (Kim) Ellibee of Geneva, IL; daughter, Laura (Mike) Kovalesky of Rochester Hills, MI; three sisters, Linda Devillier, Merri Oxley and Margaret Ellibee; brother, Chris Ellibee and four grandchildren, Kaitlynn Kovalesky, Kayla Ellibee, Brendan Kovalesky and Jessica Ellibee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Elks National Fund at www.elks.org.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 20, 2019
