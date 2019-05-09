David F. Boynton



Mountain Home - David F. Boynton, age 78, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, May 06, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas. David was born on July 04, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa to David and Kathryn (Murphy).



David earned a Master of Arts degree from University of Northern Colorado. David was a ceramics teacher, football coach, and a wrestling coach for 36 years in Bettendorf, Iowa before retiring. On December 17, 1960 he married the love of his life Brenda Flint in Andrew, Iowa and they were married for 58 wonderful years. David was a member and a Deacon in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church here in Mountain Home for many years. He spent some of his life in the Marine Reserves where he learned to become an avid story teller a skill his family will cherish for years to come. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved spending his time fishing. David received Jr. High football coach of the year for the year 1984 in Iowa.



He is survived by his wife Brenda; sons: Todd (Vicki) Boynton, Thomas (Lisa) Boynton; daughter: Toby(Mark) Osteen; grandchildren; Ashlee (Lance) Bell, Alixx (A.J. Parades) Boynton; great-grandchildren: Lawson Bell, Myra Bell, and Hayzell Parades. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.