David Foster, Sr.



Flippin - David Andrew Foster, Sr, 64, of Flippin passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born July 18, 1954 in Cardwell, Missouri to the late Jess and Ruby (Carson) Foster. David was a jack of all trades. His title was a waste water operator and a back flow technician. David also went by the nickname from his friends years ago, Turtleman Dave. He was a loving Christian father "Pops" to his grandkids that he loved to teach how to hunt and fish. He always enjoyed taking them on the youth hunts and camping trips every year. David is preceded in passing by his parents and nine siblings, Bill, Marie Ridder, Flosie Davis, Jessie Jewel, Dolly Chapman, Cecil, William, Sr, Jimmy and Bobby.



David is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, LeQuita Foster; their children, Jenifer Willis, David Foster, Jr. (Shannon), Misty Rolley, Derek Foster (Kaitlyn Glade) and son-in-law, Mitchell Rolley; grandchildren, Shane, Zackary and Hope Willis, Candas McGee, Shayla, Cody, David III and Larissa Foster, Elijah, Jacob, Caleb and Benjamin Rolley, Natasha and Bridget Isakson, Brentley and Raelynn Glade and Calvin Smith; great grandchild, Ethan McGee; brothers and sisters, Bobby Woods, Troy Foster, Helen Stubelt, Theresa Manning, Joyce, Lonnie, Jackie, Charles and Jess Foster.



A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Terry Ott officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Oakland Cemetery in Mountain Home.



Memorials may be made to the Twin Lakes Civitan Club, P.O. Box 1613, Mountain Home, AR 72654 or the Oakland Church of Christ, 3184 Hwy 62 East, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 25 to May 27, 2019