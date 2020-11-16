David Kelley, Sr.



Mountain Home - David E. Kelley, Sr. was born on September 13, 1930 in Steele, MO to Pleasant Lafette (Jack) Kelley and Winnie Talley Kelley. He passed away on November 12, 2020 in Mt. Home, AR at the age of 90.



He lived in Steele until 2016, when he retired and moved to Mt. Home.



David was a lifelong member of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Steele. He was a veteran who served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He had been employed as a teacher, farmer, and insurance agent. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner.



He was united in marriage to Barbara Lennox Kelley on November 23, 1955. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by: two sons: David E. Kelley, Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Mt. Home, AR and Mark L. Kelley, and his wife, Lynn, of Van Buren, AR. Five grandsons: Jared, Josh, Jonathan, Sean, and Dalton. Four great grandchildren: Kayra, Kendall, Beau, and Noah









