David Purvis



Mountain Home - David Murel Purvis, 77, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born February 13, 1942 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Edward and Odessel (Ardoin) Purvis. David retired from South Dakota State University in Brookings, after working for 27 years. He enjoyed volunteering at Kindness Inc, geo-caching, boating and fishing on Norfork Lake. He took great care of the flowers and shrubbery in his yard, feeding the birds and playing with his dogs. He was very proud of his daughter's accomplishments, their families and grandkids. He will be missed by all. is preceded in passing by his parents.



David is survived by his wife, Judith Purvis of Mountain Home; three daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Ahnberg of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Krystal (Scott) Kearney of Orlando, Florida and Elizabeth (Karl) Suechting of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 7 grandchildren and many family and friends.



Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019