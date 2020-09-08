1/1
David Sondy
David Sondy

Mountain Home - David Carl Sondy of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 3, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 75. He was born January 23, 1945, in Amsterdam, New York, the son of William and Margaret Pape Robertson. He married Elaine Sullivan on February 14, 1984, in Rockford, Illinois. David was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. David lived in Mountain Home since moving from Machesney Park, Illinois, in 2004. He was a member of the Twin Lakes Baptist Church, V.F.W. Post #3246, and Elks Lodge #1714 BPOE. He enjoyed playing pool and was an excellent carpenter. David is survived by his wife, Elaine Sondy of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Katrina (Larry Smith) Sondy of Las Vegas, NV; son, Zachary (Kimberly) Sondy of Plano, TX; daughter, Victoria Sondy of Las Vegas, NV; twin sister, Meloyde Buckingham of Washington, IL; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelley Suzanne Meyer; brother, William Robertson; and sister, Nancy Sondy. A Celebration of Life for David will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Daryl Young officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Navy Honor Guards. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, 1042 Highland Circle, Mountain Home, AR 72653, www.foodbanknca.org. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 23, 2020.
September 6, 2020
David knew me growing up, I was best friends with his daughter Kelly for many years. He always made me feel like I was home. He was a great husband and amazing father, even to those that were not family he made you feel like you were. May you rest in peace. Kiss Kelly for me.
Melanie Poole
Friend
September 5, 2020
David’s smile and attitude were contagious. We will miss him dearly.
Bob Nunley
Acquaintance
