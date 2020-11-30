1/1
David Stout
David Stout

Lakeview - Mr. David Andrew Stout, age 76 of Lakeview, Arkansas left us on November 27, 2020. Dave was born to parents, James and Georgia Stout on October 25, 1944 in San Francisco, CA. Later, he moved to Mountain Home residing with his wife, Zeda Beth Stout and the family they raised. Dave and Beth were married for 36- and one-half wonderful years; they were truly soulmates.

Dave was well- known in the area from an accounting firm, financial management company, and American Safe Air that he and Beth owned together. Dave had several associates that he worked with but was also known for the many great friendships he created during his life. He was a loving and caring person to all that knew him. Dave also proudly served his country as a Marine.

Dave is survived by his wife; three sons, Michael (Jeanna) Stout, of Seattle, Washington, Jeff (Angela) Stout, of Mountain Home, James Stout of Michigan City, Indiana; two step-daughters, Roxanne Austin of Los Angeles, Rhonda Rouse of Mountain Home; Joshleen and Debbie whom he raised; six grandchildren, Gareth, David, Ally, Laney, Stephanie, Reagan; one great grandchild, Lincoln; one sister, Kathy Little; four brothers, Charles Stout, Daniel Stout, Patrick Stout, and Robert Stout; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Florence Rotz; one brother, James Stout; David Stout, whom he raised; and one grandson, Shawn Hall.

A memorial will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
