|
|
Dean Gerald Saathoff
Venice - Dean Gerald Saathoff passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Venice, Florida. He was 84 years old.
Dean was born November 25, 1935 near Hildreth, Nebraska to Fred and Minnie Saathoff. He graduated from Wilcox High School, Wilcox, Nebraska. Dean spent most of his life working in Mountain Home, Arkansas at his business, Dean's Auto Sales and Service. He retired to Venice, Florida.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Minnie Saathoff, of Hildreth, NE and his brother Eugene Saathoff of El Cajon, California. Dean is survived by wife Linda, his three children, Larry Saathoff, Terry Saathoff, both of Mountain Home, Ark., and Deborah Brown of Mobile, Ala.; his siblings, Marilyn Nielsen and John Saathoff both of Minden, NE; Lela Mae Usher of San Antonio, TX, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2020