Deedra (Dee) Beechel
Mountain Home - Deedra (Dee) Beechel, 80, of Mountain Home passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Dee was born December 23, 1939 in Okmulgee, OK to Arnold Dee Shreffler and Clara Maurine Baker. Her best friend and adventure sidekick, Marilyn, arrived 19 months later. Dee's ability to lead and her ornery sense of humor developed even more as her brothers arrived; Don when Dee was five years old and Arnie when she was ten.
Dee inherited the family's artistic gene and was constantly creating and designing. She overcame her shyness moving 18 times by the 6th grade as her father worked up the ranks with the pipeline, eventually landing the family in Des Moines, IA. She excelled at Des Moines Technical High School where her art teacher insisted she pursue art in college. Dee received her art degree from Drake University in 1962.
On the beach at Lake Ahquabi Dee met Douglas Ray Beechel, who was instantly smitten with her big smile and braces. They married on July 27, 1962 and moved with the Air Force to Guam where they enjoyed traveling southeast Asia and had their firstborn, Deborah. Son, Scott, soon joined the family 14 months later.
The couple settled in Iowa City where daughter, Kristin, was born. Dee taught elementary art, was active in the art community, pursued portraiture and worked alongside Dough at his dental practice. Her favorite role was being a loving, supportive mother.
Doug and Dee retired in the Mountain Home area in 1986, where Dee enjoyed plein air painting and became an influential member of the Area Art Club for thirty-three years. She taught art workshops and most loved being on the board to award college scholarships to youth majoring in art. Dee was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sharing her passion for creating with her three kids and 13 grandchildren. In addition to her legacy in pastels, oils and watercolors, Dee will be forever remembered for her big, warm smile, joyous laugh, infectious energy, unconditional love and world's best hugs.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, John Shreffler; step-mother, Pearl Shreffler and former spouse, Doug Beechel.
Deedra is survived by her three children, Deborah (Tom) Odland of White Bear Twp, MN; Scott (Susanne) Beechel of Denton, TX and Kristin (Chris) Cooper of Lenexa, KS; her sister, Marilyn Dunn; brothers, Don and Arnie Shreffler; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
Her family is planning a celebration of her life and art next summer in Mountain Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mountain Home Area Art Club's Scholarship Fund in honor of Deedra Beechel, c/o Jean Wilke, P.O. Box 766, Mountain Home, AR 72654.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
