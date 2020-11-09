1/1
Deloris Marie (Dee) Prewett
Deloris (Dee) Marie Prewett

Mountain Home - Deloris (Dee) Marie Prewett, 76, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Bristow, Oklahoma on June 16, 1944, daughter of the late James Marlin and Baby Doll (Pickett) Prewett. Dee spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. During her working years, Dee was a waitress. Dee enjoyed walking, dogs, puzzles, embroidering, and the farm. She loved her family especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Dee is survived by her son, Walt Kuzen of Oregon; daughters, Nancy Newman and husband Slayton of Salem, Arkansas and Grace Engstrom and husband Sheldon of The Villages, Florida; sisters, Rebecca Richey of Fort Worth, Texas and Joyce Galloway of Ridgecrest, California; 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Baby Doll Prewett and sister, P.J. Gerard.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Doty Family Funeral Service of Salem, Arkansas.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
