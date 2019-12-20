Denise Pizzimenti



Mountain Home - Denise Pizzimenti, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born December 22, 1956 in Berkeley, California to the late Bill and Jean (Bailey) Starkey. They relocated to Harrison, Arkansas in 1958 and then Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1964. Denise loved the Lord and shared her faith with family and friends. Her joys were family, interior decorating, antiquing, traveling, music and bird watching. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randy Pizzimenti; her parents, Bill and Jean Starkey; a brother, Wayne Starkey and a nephew, Carland Starkey.



Denise married Randy Pizzimenti on December 10, 1988 and had 19 blessed years of marriage. They founded That Print Shop, Inc., in 1993 and operated it for 14 years together. Randy passed away on April 17, 2007. Denise continued the business for another 5 years and sold it December of 2012. At that time she retired.



Denise is survived by two sons, Darren (Dorry) Davis of Rogers, Arkansas and Thomas Lee Davis, Jr. of Greenwood, Missouri; two daughters, Tiffany Pizzimenti (Sonny Elliott) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Tina Pizzimenti of Midway, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Trenton, Trace and Darian Davis, Alex Pizzimenti and Makenna Clark; one sister, Vickie (Mike) Dilbeck of Mountain Home, Arkansas; one nephew, Casey (Alicia) Dilbeck; one niece, Crystal (Bo) Davis all of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Mountain Home under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Cemetery, 2392 Old Military Rd, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019