Dennis Cantrell
Cotter - Dennis Wayne Cantrell, 53, of Cotter, Arkansas passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born July 30, 1967 to Jimmy and Elsie (Cox) Cantrell. Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent 28 years serving with the City of Mountain Home in law enforcement. Dennis is preceded in death by his spouse, Donna Cantrell and his father, Jimmy Ray Cantrell.
Dennis is survived by two daughters, Laiken (Cody) Stafford of Gassville, Arkansas and Kyli Cantrell of Gassville, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Mayli Grace Stafford and a grandson, Caston Rhett Stafford, both of Gassville, Arkansas; his mother, Laverne Cantrell of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three brothers, David Cantrell of Ottawa, Kansas, Donnie Cantrell of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Darrell Cantrell of Mayflower, Arkansas; two sisters, Debbie Sinor of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Diane Hickman of Elizabeth, Arkansas and many more family and friends.
A visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-6 p.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Gassville, Arkansas, with the Mountain Home Police Department Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Stafford College Fund at Anstaff Bank, P.O Box 2174, Mtn. Home, AR 72654.
Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.