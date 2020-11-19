Dennis Eugene McCullough
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Dennis Eugene McCullough of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 17, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. He was born November 17, 1940, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Ellaborough "Peggy" Peebler McCullough. Dennis was a U.S. Navy veteran. He married Penny Burmeister in 1960 in Gulf Port, Mississippi and was a heating contractor in Altoona, Iowa. Dennis lived in Mountain Home since moving from Iowa, in 2000. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. Dennis is survived by his wife, Penny McCullough of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Kathy Creger of Pleasant Hill, IA, and Brenda Stephens of UT; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lynn McCullough, sons, Denny and Brian McCullough; and grandson, David Eugene Creger. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association
