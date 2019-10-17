Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Sajder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Gene Sajder


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Gene Sajder Obituary
Dennis Gene Sajder

Mountain Home - A Funeral Mass for Dennis Gene Sajder of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Nazarus Maduba as Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.

Dennis passed away October 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 70. He was born June 20, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Casimir J. and Frances Wisinski Sajder. He married Terry Coker on March 27, 2003, and was the owner of Fred's Fish House. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran. Dennis lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois 21 years ago. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Mexico and working at the restaurant.

Dennis is survived by his wife,Terry Sajder of Mountain Home, AR: five children, Ryan Sajder of Fayetteville, AR, Stacy (Jeffrey) Adams of Wheaton, IL, Whitney Blair of Mountain Home, AR, Andrew Ketchum of Mountain Home, AR and Daniel Sajder of Mountain Home, AR; six grandchildren,Tori, Brice, Jackson, Annabelle, River and Carson and one sister, Linda (Bob) Zaremba of Chicago, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Ryan Sajder, Jeffrey Adams, Stuart Webers, Ty Webers, Andrew Ketchum and Daniel Sajder as pallbearers. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now