Mountain Home - A Funeral Mass for Dennis Gene Sajder of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Nazarus Maduba as Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Dennis passed away October 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 70. He was born June 20, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Casimir J. and Frances Wisinski Sajder. He married Terry Coker on March 27, 2003, and was the owner of Fred's Fish House. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran. Dennis lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois 21 years ago. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Mexico and working at the restaurant.



Dennis is survived by his wife,Terry Sajder of Mountain Home, AR: five children, Ryan Sajder of Fayetteville, AR, Stacy (Jeffrey) Adams of Wheaton, IL, Whitney Blair of Mountain Home, AR, Andrew Ketchum of Mountain Home, AR and Daniel Sajder of Mountain Home, AR; six grandchildren,Tori, Brice, Jackson, Annabelle, River and Carson and one sister, Linda (Bob) Zaremba of Chicago, IL.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Ryan Sajder, Jeffrey Adams, Stuart Webers, Ty Webers, Andrew Ketchum and Daniel Sajder as pallbearers. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019