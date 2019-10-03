Derrick Samuel Adams



Mountain Home - Derrick Samuel Adams, age 17, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 26, 2019, in Oakland, Arkansas. He was born on December 21, 2001, in Harrison, Arkansas, to Tammy Sue Adams.



Derrick was a student at Mountain Home High School who had a passion for playing football and singing in the Mountain Home High School choir. He loved his family and had an amazing work ethic as well as a passion for music. Derrick was also an avid gamer and kayaker.



He is survived by his mother, Tammy Sue Adams of Mountain Home; brother, Austin Gamblin of Mountain Home; grandparents: Brenda (Tom) Hull of Springdale, Arkansas, Lloyd (Debbie) Adams of Mountain Home; aunts: Anita Vazquez of Mountain Home, Linzie Miller of San Antonio, Texas, and Staci Davenport of Mountain Home; and cousins: Codi Vansickle, Dustin Vansickle, and Shelby Vansickle all of Mountain Home. He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Mary Maglina Holt.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m.., Sunday October 06, 2019, at Dunbar Auditorium at Mountain Home High School with Pastor Noel Moore officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019