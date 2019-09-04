Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery
Diane Jill Jamison


Salesville, Arkansas - A Graveside Service for Diane Jill Jamison of Salesville, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery.

Diane passed away August 28, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 68. She was born October 18, 1950, in Berwyn, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Danetta Combs Albrecht. She married Clifford Earl Jamison on July 10, 1981, in Wheaton, Illinois and worked as a Information Broker for Insurance Fraud. Diane lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois, 20 years ago. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, watching the birds and Ozark life.

Diane is survived by her son, Doug Lavick of Tampa, FL; two daughters, Rose Parfrey of Craig, CO and Corinna Madsen of Gassville, AR; sister, Tammy Kowalczyk of Berwyn, IL and five grandchildren, Hunter Parfrey, Piper Lavick, and Caitlin, Angela and Blayne Hinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
