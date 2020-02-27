Dominic Orlando



Mountain Home - Dominic Orlando, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born August 26, 1936, to the late Joseph and Sarahfina (Biondo) Orlando, in St. Louis, Missouri.



Dom married Mary Lee Helton, the love of his life, on April 20, 1972. He worked for Century Telephone Company in Mountain Home for 25 years. After his retirement, he spent 35 years ministering locally and to the inmates at the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Calico Rock, Arkansas. No one, not a single soul, would want for comfort while he had a say in the matter and that endeared him to all. You could always depend on him. Dom was a loving husband and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Dom is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lee Orlando of the home; one sister: Vincie Rainey; two nephews: Mike and Matt Rainey; one great nephew: Dominic Rainey; one great niece: Isabella Rainey and cousins: David and Beth Stout.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.



There will be no services at this time.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020