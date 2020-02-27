Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Orlando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic Orlando

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominic Orlando Obituary
Dominic Orlando

Mountain Home - Dominic Orlando, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born August 26, 1936, to the late Joseph and Sarahfina (Biondo) Orlando, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Dom married Mary Lee Helton, the love of his life, on April 20, 1972. He worked for Century Telephone Company in Mountain Home for 25 years. After his retirement, he spent 35 years ministering locally and to the inmates at the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Calico Rock, Arkansas. No one, not a single soul, would want for comfort while he had a say in the matter and that endeared him to all. You could always depend on him. Dom was a loving husband and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Dom is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lee Orlando of the home; one sister: Vincie Rainey; two nephews: Mike and Matt Rainey; one great nephew: Dominic Rainey; one great niece: Isabella Rainey and cousins: David and Beth Stout.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now