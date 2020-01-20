Donald B. Hunter



Midway, Arkansas - A Funeral Mass for Donald B. Hunter of Midway, Arkansas, will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Donald passed away January 18, 2020, at the age of 85 with his family by his side. He was born March 17, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Evelyn Borg Hunter. He married Juanita Shields of DeKalb, Illinois whom he met while attending Northern Illinois University. He worked as a teacher in the Building Trades program at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, IL for most of his career. Donald was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Retired Teachers Association of Baxter County and many other clubs and organizations. He lived in Midway since moving from Chicago, IL, in 1995. He enjoyed fishing, boating on Bull Shoals Lake, and making omelettes for his grandkids when they came to visit. He was fortunate to meet Mary Carville in Mountain Home 6 years ago and it was love at first sight! They were often seen together at functions and events throughout the area and attended St. Peters the Fisherman Catholic Church regularly. He is survived by his fiance Mary Carville, his son Richard Hunter, daughters, Alison Hunter, and Diane (Thomas) Estes, daughter-in-law Nita Hunter, and grandchildren Bradley, Cory, Morgan, Stephen, Matthew, George, Kevin, Maeve, Madison, and Molly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his wife, and his oldest son Jeffrey.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, AR, with Stephen Estes, Matthew Estes, George Gilmartin, Kevin Gilmartin, Bradley Hunter and Cory Hunter as pallbearers. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and Active Duty Honor Guards.



Memorials may be made to the , www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.



