Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Belt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Belt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Belt Obituary
Donald Belt

Mtn. Home - Donald Edwin Belt, 90, of Mountain Home formerly of Stevens Point, Wisconsin entered into rest on Saturday March 23, 2019. He was born in Ferndale, Michigan to the late Roy James and Amelia Josephine (Dessele) Belt.

Donald served his country and flag in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air force having been discharged honorably. He owned and operated the Belt Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop in Stevens Point.

Don was the most loving husband and father. There were hardly any pictures of him where he was not hugging his wife, Joyce. He loved taking his kids for long vacations in their VW Bus "The Original Love Bug" He had an awesome sense of humor and contagious smile, even after losing everything he owned in a house fire in 2017.He bounced back and lived fully until his passing. We who knew him loved him dearly and will miss him immensely.

Survivng to cherish his memory are his children and great grandchildren.

Son and Daughter in law; Daniel and Kathy Racine of Phoenix, Arizona

Daughter and Son in law; Sally Kim and William Pollack of Mountain Home, Arkansas

Grandchildren; Teague Racine, Casey Schneider, Kyle Racine, Cole Racine, Nicholas Temeyosa, Jase Quinn and Brandon Pollack

8 Great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Joyce Belt, Son; Gary Belt

Services are private by the family.

Memorials may be directed to 501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, Tennessee 38105

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home of Mountain Home
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now