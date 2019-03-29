Donald Belt



Mtn. Home - Donald Edwin Belt, 90, of Mountain Home formerly of Stevens Point, Wisconsin entered into rest on Saturday March 23, 2019. He was born in Ferndale, Michigan to the late Roy James and Amelia Josephine (Dessele) Belt.



Donald served his country and flag in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air force having been discharged honorably. He owned and operated the Belt Soft Serve Ice Cream Shop in Stevens Point.



Don was the most loving husband and father. There were hardly any pictures of him where he was not hugging his wife, Joyce. He loved taking his kids for long vacations in their VW Bus "The Original Love Bug" He had an awesome sense of humor and contagious smile, even after losing everything he owned in a house fire in 2017.He bounced back and lived fully until his passing. We who knew him loved him dearly and will miss him immensely.



Survivng to cherish his memory are his children and great grandchildren.



Son and Daughter in law; Daniel and Kathy Racine of Phoenix, Arizona



Daughter and Son in law; Sally Kim and William Pollack of Mountain Home, Arkansas



Grandchildren; Teague Racine, Casey Schneider, Kyle Racine, Cole Racine, Nicholas Temeyosa, Jase Quinn and Brandon Pollack



8 Great grandchildren



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Joyce Belt, Son; Gary Belt



Services are private by the family.



Memorials may be directed to 501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, Tennessee 38105



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home of Mountain Home Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019