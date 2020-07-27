Donald Clifton Van Meter



Gainesville - Donald Clifton Van Meter, 84, of Gainesville, MO passed away July 25, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was born March 20, 1936 in Idaville, IN, one of eight children born to Merle and Mildred (Guy) Van Meter.



Don grew up in the meat business from a very early age, a family tradition. He owned and operated several meat processing plants, his last one in Rice Lake, WI, Van Meter Meats. He enjoyed meat cutting and specialized in making various smoked meats, it was his passion. He was a very loving and caring man who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He spent much of his time doing charity work. He just loved people!! He cared about everyone around him, loved telling jokes, and always had a very positive attitude. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and in his younger days, motorcycle riding and flying airplanes.



In 1956, Don married Donna (Siek) and from their marriage were three daughters. He met and married Jean (Nieman) in 1971, who also had three children from a previous marriage. Together, they added one son. They were not simply a blended family, but more importantly, a blessed family. The couple spent nearly 50 years side by side raising their family and enjoying their grandchildren.



Don was a Master Mason and a 32nd Scottish Rite Mason, York Rite, Eastern Star, Past Master, Royal Arch, Knights Templar and Shriner. He was first initiated in Blue Hills Lodge 234 in Rice Lake, WI on May 21, 1964, passed to the degree of Fellowcraft, then raised to Master Mason November 19, 1964. He later affiliated with the Robert Burns Masonic Lodge 496 in Gainesville, MO. He received his 50-year Masonic Jewel on July 24, 2015.



He is survived by his wife, Jean Van Meter of the home in Gainesville; his children Debbie Van Meter of Harrisonville, MO, Darcy Van Meter and husband Jim Kujala of Spooner, WI, Denise Johnson of Chetek, WI and Guy Van Meter of Gainesville, MO; step children Peggy Waltrip of Mtn Home, AR, Kenneth Pickett of Gainesville, MO and Ed Pickett of Cameron, WI; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and four siblings Dorothy Woodward of Cumberland, WI, Ralph Van Meter of Shell Lake, WI, Carol Nesbit of Eau Claire, WI and Steve Van Meter of Springbook, WI.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three infant siblings; and one grandson, Staff Sergeant Tyler E. Pickett.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday from Noon to service time. A Masonic service will be held just prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Following the service, the family will honor Don's wish for cremation. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.









