Donald Eugene Blair Obituary
Donald Eugene Blair

Norfork, Arkansas - A Gathering of Family and Friends for Donald Eugene Blair of Norfork, Arkansas will be from 5:30 until 7:00pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home.

Donald passed away December 28, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born July 22, 1940, in Doniphan, Missouri, the son of D.C. and Blanche (Boyd) Blair. In his youth, he served with the Arkansas Army National Guard. Among many other occupations he held during his life, he worked as an educator, a banker, a consultant, and was at the vanguard of the information technology and security industry. His work took him and his family around the globe, but he retired to Norfork after finishing his work in the Middle East in 2008. Donald was a lifelong student and took great joy in sharing his knowledge with anyone and everyone in his orbit. Donald's greatest love in his whole life was his family.

Donald is survived by his wife, Lucinda Blair of Norfork, AR; daughter, Natalie Blair and son-in-law, Ryan Osner of Cincinnati, OH; son, Matthew Blair of Norfork, AR; sister, Elizabeth Hager of Norfork, AR; and five grandchildren, Tori, Brice, Lillian, Annabelle and River Blair.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Nathaniel and Todd Blair.

There will be a memorial and celebration of life this coming Spring at Martin Springs Cemetery in Norfork, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Norfork Youth Center would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
