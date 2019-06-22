Donald Franklin Ketterer



Midway, Arkansas - Donald Franklin Ketterer of Midway, Arkansas died June 17, 2019. He was 89. He was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan on December 6, 1929. He spent most of his childhood in Hannibal, Missouri where he met his future wife, Rodna Verne Decker, and they were married in New London, MIssouri on May 5, 1950. Donald worked in sales for Gardner Denver Company in the oil fields of Texas, Louisiana and Canada before semi-retiring and moving to Arkansas. He owned and operated Direct Automotive Distributors from 1974 until he retired in the mid 1990's. He delivered auto parts all over the area and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He and his "bride", Rodna, enjoyed RVing all over the country with their children and grandchildren.



Thanks to Hospice of the Ozarks for the good care they gave Don these last few weeks.



Donald is survived by his wife Rodna Ketterer of 69 years; his daughter Deborah Bessner of Little Rock, Arkansas; his son Rodney Ketterer (Sandra) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his "favorite grandson" Trevor Bessner (Bonnie) of Gig Harbor, Washington; his "favorite granddaughter" Vanessa McDaniel (David) of Little Rock, Arkansas; and his great granddaughters Eleanor and Margaret McDaniel of Little Rock, Arkansas. Donald is also survived by one sister Norma Jean Haines (Hardin) of Hannibal, Missouri and a sister-in-law Anna Ray Forman (Dean) of Springfield, Tennessee.



He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Opal Ketterer; three brothers Edward "Jack", Jimmy and Jerry Ketterer and a son-in-law, Hans Bessner.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Mountain Home and will be private. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 22, 2019