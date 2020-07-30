1/1
Donald Glenn Harper
Donald Glenn Harper

Cotter, Arkansas - Donald Glenn Harper of Cotter, Arkansas, passed away July 29, 2020, in Cotter, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born August 7, 1933, in Hatfield, Arkansas, the son of Ernest and Marda Davis Harper. He married Edith Froyck on May 21, 1955, in Yuma, Arizona. Don was a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Donald lived in Cotter since moving from California in 1996. He was a member of the Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, golfing.

Don is survived by his wife, Edith Harper of Cotter, AR; daughter-in-law, Darlene Harper of Roseville, CA; three grandchildren, Robert Glenn Harper, Donald Glenn Harper, and Lisalynn Elizabeth Harper; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Michael, and Lily. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Harper. Memorials may be made to Baxter Regional Medical Center Hospital Foundation of Hospice of the Ozarks. All services will be private. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 30 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
