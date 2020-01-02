Donald Julius Cerny



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Donald Julius Cerny of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be from 4-6pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, AR with Pastor Pete Beavers and Heather Marsalis officiating, Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard.



Donald passed away December 28, 2019, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 81. He was born May 23, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert and Sophie Suchan Cerny. Donald proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Donna Matalonis on May 26, 1962 in LaGrange Park, IL and worked for Illiinois Bell Telephone Company for 19 years and then as a Real Estate Broker for ABC Realty for 17 years. Donald lived in Lakeview since moving from Algonquin, Illinois, in 1979 after vacationing in this area for years. He said he thought this would be a good place to raise his children. Donald loved to golf and fish and travel to Cherokee for a little gambling, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.



Donald is survived by his wife, Donna Cerny; daughter, Danette (Gary) Stubenfoll; son, Donnie Cerny all of Lakeview, AR; grandchildren, Amber (Layne) Hawkins and Alex Stubenfoll of Lakeview, AR and Blake Cerny of Mountain Home, AR; step-grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Meyers of Fayetteville, AR and Zach Meyers of Kansas City, MO; brothers Melvin (Joanne) Cerny of MN and Jerry (Joanne) Cerny of IN; special friends, Carl and Phyllis Stubenfoll of Bull Shoals, AR, Ron and Mary Pochman of Midway, AR and Chuck and Connie Zonick of Fairview, AR and a number of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Arnold Cerny and sisters, Irene Heirer and Virginia Noelle.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020