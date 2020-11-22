Donald L. Huebner
Mountain Home - Donald Leroy Huebner of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 20, 2020, in Batesville, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born August 22, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Harold and Irene (Halterman) Huebner. He was baptized on November 20, 1938. He married Marjorie Kaufmann on October 18, 1959, in Maynard, IA. He retired from Mercedes-Benz of North America, where he worked for 25 years. Don lived in Mountain Home since moving from California 1994. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his church work, including Stephen Ministry and singing in the choir.
Don is survived by his wife, Marjorie Huebner of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Brenda (Tom) Blight of Florissant, MO and Karen (Fred) Cole, of Elmhurst, IL; son, Brian (Catrina) Huebner of Ballwin, MO; two brothers, Robert Huebner and Warren Huebner; a sister, Evelyn Widdell and six grandchildren, Zachary Cole, Joshua Blight, Kayla Coleman, Ashley Cole, Winston Huebner and Adeline Huebner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Huebner and sister, Norma Firebaugh.
A Funeral Service for Don will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Kenneth Taglauer officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be from 9:30 am until time of service. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, AR, with his grandchildren; Zachary, Joshua, Kayla, Ashley, Winston and Adeline as pallbearers.
Due to current restrictions, masks are required at all services.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
or Hospice of the Ozarks, 774 Long Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.